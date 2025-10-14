India at the centre of LG Electronics' Global South Strategy: William Cho

India is now at the centre of LG Electronics’ Global South Strategy, William Cho, chief executive officer at LG Electronics, said. He added, “We look forward to advancing the growth of both LG and LGEIL (LG Electronics India).”

LG Electronics India listed on the National Stock Exchange today at a 50 per cent premium to its issue price and ended Tuesday’s trading session 48 per cent higher from the issue price of ₹1,140 per share.

At the listing ceremony in Mumbai, Cho; Chang-tae Kim, chief financial officer at LG Electronics; Dae-hyun Song, board chairman and non-executive director; and Hong-ju Jeon,