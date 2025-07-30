India bets on AI to build first $10 bn cybersecurity firm by 2030

India aims to build its first $10 billion cybersecurity company in the next few years, betting that artificial intelligence (AI) will help homegrown startups leapfrog established American and Israeli rivals rather than copy their playbooks.

The strategy is already showing results, with former security executives from Indian tech giants launching AI-powered startups that are winning contracts against well-funded US competitors, according to Prayank Swaroop, a partner at venture capital firm Accel.

He cited a recent meeting with a team of experienced entrepreneurs from the Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi and Bombay. “They’ve built and sold four cybersecurity companies in