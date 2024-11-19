India Cements under UltraTech not to retain vice president M S Dhoni

Ahead of the mega Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, five-time champion team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has retained their iconic player Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, if sources are to be believed, Dhoni, who is also the vice president (marketing) of India Cements (ICL), may not be retained by the cement entity under UltraTech Cement.

Furthermore, the South Indian cement major, currently in a transition phase due to the acquisition of shares from N Srinivasan and other promoter groups by K M Birla-promoted UltraTech Cement, may also gradually phase out Conkrete Super King Cement, popularly known as "CSK Cement" or "Dhoni