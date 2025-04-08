India continues to be a priority market for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

India remains a priority market for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of hotels, as it plans to bring its hotel brands like Vienna House, Microtel, and branded residencies to the country, said the hotel’s top executives.

Currently, it has nine operational hotel brands in India, with Ramada being its leading brand in terms of demand. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has a total of 67 operational hotels in the country, and it plans to add about 20 hotels in 2025, the top executives added.

According to Rahool Macarius, market managing director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels