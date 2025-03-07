India has become the biggest engineering base of Nielsen: CEO Karthik Rao

Nielsen is looking to strengthen its technology base in India by hiring thousands of engineers, as the audience measurement company tries to stay relevant at a time when Big Tech firms are consolidating data and the content viewing landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented.

The company has recruited about 2,500 people in the last 12 months in India, including 2,000 engineers specialising in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data intelligence, and analytics. That means about 57 per cent of Nielsen’s 3,500 engineers now work out of India. The country is also the biggest centre after its headquarters in New York,