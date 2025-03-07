Friday, March 07, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India has become the biggest engineering base of Nielsen: CEO Karthik Rao

India has become the biggest engineering base of Nielsen: CEO Karthik Rao

The company has recruited about 2,500 people in the last 12 months in India

Representative Picture
Premium

Representative Picture

Avik Das Bangaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nielsen is looking to strengthen its technology base in India by hiring thousands of engineers, as the audience measurement company tries to stay relevant at a time when Big Tech firms are consolidating data and the content viewing landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented.
 
The company has recruited about 2,500 people in the last 12 months in India, including 2,000 engineers specialising in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data intelligence, and analytics. That means about 57 per cent of Nielsen’s 3,500 engineers now work out of India. The country is also the biggest centre after its headquarters in New York,
Topics : Nielsen Hiring engineering

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon