Demergers gain steam with Tata, Raymond, Vedanta, AB Lifestyle in fray

India Inc has embarked on a drive to unlock value by demerging and listing key business verticals separately. Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL) is the latest company to follow this trend, making its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday.
ABLBL was demerged from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in May and now houses popular brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. The company was valued at nearly ₹20,000 crore.
Siemens listing boosts market cap
Last week, Siemens Energy India, which was hived off from its parent company Siemens Ltd, listed at a valuation of over ₹1 trillion. Following the listing, the combined value of the two multinational firms reached ₹2.14 trillion, compared to ₹1.75 trillion as a consolidated entity, marking a significant increase from its pre-demerged valuation.
Experts believe that this demerger drive has helped unlock shareholder value in several cases. Motilal Oswal has set a target price of ₹190 per share for ABLBL, compared to an implied value of ₹171. This target price is based on an estimated EV/Ebitda multiple of 15x for FY27.
Tata, Raymond, Vedanta line up spinoffs
Several other demergers are currently in the pipeline at Tata Motors, Vedanta and Raymond.
Tata Motors is set to split into two separate companies, with one focusing on commercial vehicles and the other on passenger vehicles, including Jaguar Land Rover. The company indicated at its AGM last week that both entities are expected to list separately in the third quarter of FY2026 (before the end of calendar 2025).
Raymond Realty, the real estate arm hived off from Raymond Ltd, is expected to list early next month. The Mumbai-based firm operates brands such as TenX, The Address and Invictus, and owns 100 acres of land in Thane. It has entered into six joint development agreements, with a gross development value of approximately ₹40,000 crore, according to company estimates.
Vedanta to break into six units
Another significant demerger underway is the spinoff of Vedanta into four independent, sector-focused entities: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta. Currently valued at ₹1.75 trillion, Vedanta's aluminium business alone is estimated to be worth ₹1.2 trillion. Analysts anticipate that the combined market cap of the six entities could exceed the current market value.
Other key spinoffs this year
Other notable demergers this year include the spinoff of ITC Hotels from ITC in January and Quess Corp's three-way demerger, creating Quess Corp (focusing on core workforce management and general staffing), Digitide Solutions (specialising in digital and IT staffing), and Bluspring Enterprises (managing facility management and industrial services).