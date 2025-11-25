Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India's new test for Permanent Establishment: Control over Presence

India's new test for Permanent Establishment: Control over Presence

The Hyatt case has reignited a debate over what constitutes a permanent establishment, with courts increasingly focusing on the 'form over substance' principle

Tax
premium

India taxes only the portion of profits connected to Indian activities, based on the functions performed, assets used, and risks assumed locally. | File Image

Monika Yadav New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
For years, the taxability of foreign companies in India has hinged on one question: do they have a Permanent Establishment (PE) in the country? If the answer is no, India taxes them only through withholding on gross payments — typically as royalty or fees for technical services, meaning a flat tax on the total amount paid, with minimal compliance and no examination of profits. But if a PE exists, the company must file full tax returns, maintain books, undergo audits, and pay profit-based tax, making PE status one of the most contested issues in cross-border taxation.
 
Now, with the Supreme
Topics : Company News tax Hyatt Hotels Supreme Court economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon