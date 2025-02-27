Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 06:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / India's top 4 business families anchor for a fifth of CSR contributions

India's top 4 business families anchor for a fifth of CSR contributions

Despite the substantial CSR investments made by family-run businesses, contributions from high networth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high networth individuals (UHNIs) fell marginally in FY24

4 giants, Rs 4,000 crore impact: Tatas, Ambanis, Adanis, and Birlas collectively spent Rs 4,000 crore on CSR in FY24

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

India’s top four business families — Tatas, Ambanis, Adanis, and the Birlas — accounted for 20 per cent of the total corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions made by family-owned or family-run companies, according to the data for 2023-24 (FY24). These companies contributed an average of Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore per family group (ranging from  Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore) to CSR, according to the latest India Philanthropy Report 2025 by Bain & Company in collaboration with Dasra, released on Wednesday. 
The report also brings into focus the outsized role of the top 2 per cent
