Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

The Indian aviation sector has suffered huge losses due to faulty engines supplied by American firm Pratt & Whitney, with over 100 aircraft currently grounded across the nation, top executives of Go First Airlines said.
The grounding of aeroplanes due to issues with P&W engines has led to a spike in airfare, they said.
Asking Aviation Working Group (AWG) -- an association of aircraft lessors, engine makers, and plane makers -- to pressure P&W to meet its obligation to supply engines, they claimed its members via the lobby group were trying to “influence” the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
Aircraft lessors have moved the appellate tribunal against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitting Go First’s voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process.
Reacting to news that AWG has put India on a watch list for not deregistering Go First aircraft upon t
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or