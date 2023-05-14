Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

In this section

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

The Indian aviation sector has suffered huge losses due to faulty engines supplied by American firm Pratt & Whitney, with over 100 aircraft currently grounded across the nation, top executives of Go First Airlines said.The grounding of aeroplanes due to issues with P&W engines has led to a spike in airfare, they said.Asking Aviation Working Group (AWG) -- an association of aircraft lessors, engine makers, and plane makers -- to pressure P&W to meet its obligation to supply engines, they claimed its members via the lobby group were trying to “influence” the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).Aircraft lessors have moved the appellate tribunal against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitting Go First’s voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process.Reacting to news that AWG has put India on a watch list for not deregistering Go First aircraft upon t

