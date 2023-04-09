Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

In this section

SBI Foundation commits Rs 3 mn grant to eight select social ventures

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

New Jersey-based Amneal Pharma starts mfg operations for Indian market

Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

Fosun's sale of Gland Pharma to become India's biggest pharma deal: Report

The Indian Pharma Market (IPM) growth has normalised to 9.3 per cent in FY23, bringing it at par to the pre-pandemic years of FY19 and FY20.

After a Covid-hit FY21 (when the IPM grew by only 2.2 per cent), the market posted a growth of 14.7 per cent in FY22, on a low base. Data from Pharmarack AWACS shows the growth in FY23 is driven by price growth.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com