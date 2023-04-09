close

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

After a Covid-hit FY21 (when the IPM grew by only 2.2 per cent), the market posted a growth of 14.7 per cent in FY22, on a low base

Sohini Das
Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
The Indian Pharma Market (IPM) growth has normalised to 9.3 per cent in FY23, bringing it at par to the pre-pandemic years of FY19 and FY20.
After a Covid-hit FY21 (when the IPM grew by only 2.2 per cent), the market posted a growth of 14.7 per cent in FY22, on a low base. Data from Pharmarack AWACS shows the growth in FY23 is driven by price growth.

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

