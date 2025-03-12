Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Indians at forefront of Riyadh Air's 1.4 mn job applications: CEO Douglas

Indians at forefront of Riyadh Air's 1.4 mn job applications: CEO Douglas

The Riyadh-based airline is expecting to start flight operations sometime later in 2025. It has ordered 72 B787 widebody planes from Boeing and 60 A320neo narrowbody planes from Airbus

Tony Douglas, Riyadh Air
Premium

Tony Douglas, chief executive officer (CEO), Riyadh Air

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New airline Riyadh Air has received 1.4 million job applications in the past two years, with Indians comprising one of the largest nationality groups among applicants, its chief executive officer (CEO) Tony Douglas announced on Wednesday.
 
Moreover, he mentioned that almost 93 per cent of the air traffic between India and Saudi Arabia is point-to-point, and there is huge scope for increasing flight frequencies between the two nations.
 
“Riyadh is massively underserved. There is no constraint in terms of bilateral air service agreements. The number of visitors from India to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 per cent in 2023. We
Topics : Riyadh Saudi Arabia airlines

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon