Indians at forefront of Riyadh Air's 1.4 mn job applications: CEO Douglas

New airline Riyadh Air has received 1.4 million job applications in the past two years, with Indians comprising one of the largest nationality groups among applicants, its chief executive officer (CEO) Tony Douglas announced on Wednesday.

Moreover, he mentioned that almost 93 per cent of the air traffic between India and Saudi Arabia is point-to-point, and there is huge scope for increasing flight frequencies between the two nations.

“Riyadh is massively underserved. There is no constraint in terms of bilateral air service agreements. The number of visitors from India to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 per cent in 2023. We