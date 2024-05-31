Business Standard
IndiGo reportedly buying 100 more ATR planes: How will it change things?

Turboprop planes have helped IndiGo rule the regional aviation network for the last five years. And there might be more coming

ATR, which is a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, currently has about 1,400 aircraft operating around the world
ATR, which is a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, currently has about 1,400 aircraft operating around the world. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
A lesser-known facet of India's largest air carrier, IndiGo's flight network is how it serves routes where the demand is not enough to fill the regular 180-seat Airbus planes that fly between the big cities as well as to some of the smaller ones. That is where IndiGo’s ATR aircraft have filled the breach during the last five years.

These ATR planes are turboprops, which have a hybrid engine that runs on jet thrust as well as has propellers. These are smaller and work well over a short range. They have proven to be economically viable on routes with lower
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

