IndiQube to expand into new cities, targets 30% revenue growth in FY26

Bengaluru-based workspace solution provider IndiQube Spaces plans to add 4 to 5 new cities to its portfolio over the next couple of years while expanding its presence in existing cities, Rishi Das, its co-founder and CEO told Business Standard.

“In newer markets, we plan to double or even triple our footprint over the next few years, while markets where we already operate will see a modest growth as compared to newer ones,” Das said.

The recent market debutant entered new markets like Kolkata and Mohali in the quarter ended June. Going forward, Das said that there are plans to add