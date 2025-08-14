Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiQube to expand into new cities, targets 30% revenue growth in FY26

IndiQube to expand into new cities, targets 30% revenue growth in FY26

The recent market debutant entered new markets like Kolkata and Mohali in the quarter ended June

IndiQube Spaces
Rishi Das, its co-founder and CEO, IndiQube Spaces

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Aug 14 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Bengaluru-based workspace solution provider IndiQube Spaces plans to add 4 to 5 new cities to its portfolio over the next couple of years while expanding its presence in existing cities, Rishi Das, its co-founder and CEO told Business Standard.
 
“In newer markets, we plan to double or even triple our footprint over the next few years, while markets where we already operate will see a modest growth as compared to newer ones,” Das said.
 
The recent market debutant entered new markets like Kolkata and Mohali in the quarter ended June. Going forward, Das said that there are plans to add
