Indusind Bank board under scrutiny following Sebi's ex-parte interim order

Indusind Bank chairman Sunil Mehta assured investors that the bank’s board is in the process of taking necessary steps to assess roles and responsibilities and fix staff accountability, while acknowledging that accounting lapses were unfortunate. The recent Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) ex-parte interim order has brought renewed focus on the board.

The interim order highlights that several senior management officials of the bank were aware of the discrepancies and insisted on having the figures validated externally. The order, dated 28 May 2025, noted that the bank appointed KPMG to review the discrepancies revealed by its internal team.