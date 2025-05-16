Friday, May 16, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank may face hit to core profit and biz growth: Brokerages

IndusInd Bank may face hit to core profit and biz growth: Brokerages

Brokerages lower FY25 and FY26 estimates after IndusInd Bank audit reveals ₹674 crore income misreporting and ₹595 crore in unsubstantiated balances

Indusind Bank
Premium

IndusInd Bank has been battling accounting discrepancies since March, when it disclosed that an internal review found discrepancies in the derivative portfolio.

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following IndusInd Bank’s disclosure of additional accounting discrepancies identified by its internal audit department, brokerages have warned of potential impairment to the bank’s core profitability and business growth, and have revised downward their profitability estimates for FY25 and FY26.
 
The bank, this week, disclosed to the exchanges that the review being conducted by its internal audit department (IAD) of its microfinance business has revealed that a cumulative amount of ₹674 crore was incorrectly recorded as interest over three quarters of FY25, which was fully reversed as on 10 January 2025.
 
Additionally, the IAD found that there were unsubstantiated
Topics : IndusInd Bank Auditing Banking sector Brokerages

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon