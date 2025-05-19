Monday, May 19, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi probes six IndusInd Bank officials over insider trading claims: Report

Sebi probes six IndusInd Bank officials over insider trading claims: Report

India's market regulator Sebi is investigating six IndusInd Bank officials for allegedly selling stock options while aware of undisclosed accounting discrepancies

IndusInd Bank

Sebi has asked IndusInd Bank to clarify why it took months to disclose the accounting issues, despite management allegedly being aware of them as early as September 2024 or possibly even earlier. File Image: IndusInd Bank

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking into whether six officials at IndusInd Bank engaged in insider trading by selling stock options while being aware of accounting issues at the bank, before those issues were made public, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
 
According to a Reuters report quoting its sources, Sebi is currently reviewing the timing of these trades to assess whether they violated regulatory norms or the bank’s internal code of conduct. IndusInd Bank is the country’s fifth-largest lender, and these trades are under scrutiny to determine if any laws were breached.
 
 
The investigation is still at an early stage, and no show-cause notices—formal communications requesting a response—have been sent to the individuals or the bank, the report added. The sources requested anonymity as the probe is confidential. Both Sebi and IndusInd Bank did not respond to emailed queries seeking comment.
 
Earlier this month, a forensic audit by Grant Thornton found that two senior bank executives had sold shares while aware of accounting discrepancies, prior to public disclosure. Sebi has reportedly asked the bank to share the audit report.
 
Back in March, the bank admitted that a long-standing error in the accounting of internal derivative trades had resulted in a $230 million gap in its $60.8 billion balance sheet. Following this disclosure, Chief Executive Officer Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigned last month.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank

Error or fraud: IndusInd Bank pressured to explain ₹2k cr derivative loss

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank to look into insider trading charge after independent probe

Donald Trump, Trump

'Who's in charge?' US trade official grilled on Trump's tariff flip-flops

SEBI

Sebi mulls to extend automated closure of trading window ahead of results

SEBI

Two individuals settle insider trading case with Sebi paying Rs 74 lakh

 
According to the report, one of the sources elaborated: “Encashing employee stock options when aware of unpublished price-sensitive information can be a violation of the regulator’s rules.”
 
While insider trading in India can lead to both civil and criminal proceedings, no one has ever been criminally convicted for it. Sebi’s rulings typically involve financial penalties or sanctions, such as temporary bans from the market.
 
IndusInd Bank’s internal code of conduct also allows for actions such as reclaiming bonuses or stock options if such violations occur, the sources noted.

More From This Section

market, stock markets, finance, mutual fund, SIP

Mutual fund assets surge 23% to hit record Rs 65.74 trillion in FY25

sensex nifty stock market share market

Sensex dips 271 pts, Nifty below 25k; IT dents sentiment; realty, PSBs rise

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 271pts; Nifty at 24,944; IT, FMCG drag; PSB, Realty gain

trading, stock market

Inox India stock jumps 2% on strong Q4 performance; check key numbers here

indigo airlines, indigo(Photo: Shutterstock)

IndiGo to announce Q4 results, dividend on May 21; here's what to expect

Topics : Insider Trading SEBI Sebi norms share market stock market trading IndusInd Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropBengaluru weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon