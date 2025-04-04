IndusInd Bank's retail and small biz deposits decline by Rs 3.5k cr in Q4

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank disclosed on Friday that its retail and small business customer deposits declined by Rs 3,550 crore in the quarter ending March 2025 (Q4FY25), dropping from Rs 1.88 trillion to Rs 1.85 trillion.

However, the bank's overall deposits grew marginally by 0.4 per cent compared to the December quarter (Q3FY25). The bank's deposit portfolio at the end of the March quarter stood at Rs 4.11 trillion, reflecting a 6.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from Rs 3.84 trillion. The current account and savings account (CASA) deposits ratio decreased by 210 basis points (bps) between the December