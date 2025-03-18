Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infineon aims to double India workforce to 5K by 2030: CMO Andreas Urschitz

Infineon aims to double India workforce to 5K by 2030: CMO Andreas Urschitz

Going ahead, the company intends to continue supporting its Indian partners and customers to leverage growth opportunities, as the country remains a high-growth market for Infineon, he said

Andreas Urschitz, chief marketing officer (CMO) and management board member, Germany-headquartered semiconductor firm Infineon
Andreas Urschitz, chief marketing officer (CMO) and management board member, Germany-headquartered semiconductor firm Infineon

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Germany-headquartered semiconductor firm Infineon aims to double its India workforce to 5,000 over the next five years, particularly in the research and development division, the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO) and management board member, Andreas Urschitz, said.
 
“Most of our leading-edge connectivity controllers are invented by people who reside here in India. Many of our microcontrollers, including automotive microcontrollers, are being built in India. Beyond that, a lot of Infineon’s embedded software development is happening in our teams here in India,” Urschitz said during his interaction with reporters at a media roundtable on Tuesday.
 
Going ahead, the company intends to
semiconductor semiconductor industry Germany

