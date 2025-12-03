Infosys seeing surge in traction among clients for India-based GCCs

nfosys is seeing a surge in client interest for India-based global capability centres (GCCs), with many new engagements now beginning with proposals to set up these centres before expanding into broader technology partnerships, a senior executive said on Wednesday. The company is intensifying efforts to capture a lar­ger share of the growing GCC market.

“We are now seeing patterns where transactions start with GCCs... We will set up a GCC that will eventually lead us to have a partnership model beyond the GCC. So, we become a critical part of the supply chain,” Satish H C, executive vice-president and chief