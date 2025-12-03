Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys seeing surge in traction among clients for India-based GCCs

Infosys seeing surge in traction among clients for India-based GCCs

Infosys, India's second largest IT services provider, launched its AI-first GCC model last month which accelerates the set up and transformation of GCCs into AI-powered hubs for innovation and growth

Infosys Executive Vice-President Satish H C
premium

Infosys Executive Vice-President Satish H C said there would be role for generalists in every firm, who would have to be trained to learn to work with AI

Avik DasShivani Shinde Bengaluru/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

nfosys is seeing a surge in client interest for India-based global capability centres (GCCs), with many new engagements now beginning with proposals to set up these centres before expanding into broader technology partnerships, a senior executive said on Wednesday. The company is intensifying efforts to capture a lar­ger share of the growing GCC market. 
“We are now seeing patterns where transactions start with GCCs... We will set up a GCC that will eventually lead us to have a partnership model beyond the GCC. So, we become a critical part of the supply chain,” Satish H C, executive vice-president and chief
Topics : Artificial intelligence Company News Infosys Ltd IT firms
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon