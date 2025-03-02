Investment firm Prosus may turn to artificial intelligence to shape biz

South African-owned and Amsterdam-headquartered investment firm Prosus is looking to build an ecosystem based on artificial intelligence (AI) that can bring together businesses with synergy, enhancing their efficiency and value.

David Tudor, group general counsel and part of the management leadership team of Naspers/Prosus, said: “We are building an ecosystem based on AI that can bring together businesses with synergy — such as food delivery, payments, and online travel agencies. You see this emerging with our food portfolio in Brazil with iFood and online travel agency Despegar. It is at an early stage in India, but we aspire to leverage