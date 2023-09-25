Investors to throw $35 million funding lifeline to cash-strapped Dunzo

Beleaguered quick commerce company Dunzo is in talks to raise up to $35 million in fresh funding amid ongoing liquidity challenges. The deal is expected to be finalised within a week, according to sources.

The capital will primarily come from the company's existing investors, such as Reliance Retail, who will contribute the funds on favourable terms. Some new investors will also join, people familiar with the matter told Business Standard.

The new funds will be allocated on a pro rata basis, proportional to the stake the investors hold in the company. However, the valuation remains undecided.

The Bengaluru-based firm has secured roughly $500 million in funding since its founding. Major investors include Reliance, the largest investor holding a 25.6 per cent stake, and Google, the second-largest backer with approximately a 19 per cent stake, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

Other notable investors in the delivery platform include Blume Ventures, Lightrock, Lightbox, and Alteria Capital.

Dunzo has been trying to raise capital for several months but has been unsuccessful due to disagreements over the company's valuation.

Also Read Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail Dunzo delays employee salaries yet again, sets October as new deadline Endless troubles: What is happening at quick commerce platform Dunzo? Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO Flash.co raises $6.7 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Blume Ventures Air India enters into codeshare pact with its subsidiary AIX Connect Bombay HC reserves order on plea maintainability in Akasa-pilot matter Tata Communications to expand media & entertainment services: Details here NCLAT to hear Google's appeal against Rs 936 crore penalty from Nov 28 Moody's upgrade Tata Steel to investment grade on debt reduction efforts

Inquiries made to Dunzo did not receive an immediate response.

The current funding discussions offer some relief for the cash-strapped start-up, which has been delaying employee salaries for the past few months.

The Bengaluru-based firm had previously deferred the June and July salaries of over half of its 1,000-strong workforce to the first week of September. It also capped employee salaries at around Rs 75,000, regardless of their pay package.

This month, Dunzo once again delayed employee salaries for August to October before extending the deferment to November. The funding will mainly be used for salary payouts and to meet other urgent working capital needs.

To reduce costs, Dunzo reportedly plans to change its business model to focus exclusively on partner stores, closing down its dark stores. It had previously operated through a hybrid marketplace model, combining dark stores and partner stores.

The Bengaluru-based start-up is also considering relocating from its Wind Tunnel Road headquarters as part of further cost-saving measures.

The delivery platform laid off about 30 per cent of its workforce, or around 300 employees, in April of this year. CEO Kabeer Biswas informed employees during a town hall as the company sought to restructure its business model. Dunzo had previously laid off about 3 per cent of its workforce, or around 80 employees, in January.

In FY22, Dunzo's revenue was Rs 54.3 crore, up from Rs 25.1 crore in the previous year, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company's losses, however, doubled to Rs 464 crore in FY22, compared to Rs 229.1 crore in FY21.