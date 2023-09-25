close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Investors to throw $35 million funding lifeline to cash-strapped Dunzo

The new funds will be allocated on a pro rata basis, proportional to the stake the investors hold in the company. However, the valuation remains undecided

Dunzo pulls out all stops to be No.1 in quick commerce; bets on automation

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Beleaguered quick commerce company Dunzo is in talks to raise up to $35 million in fresh funding amid ongoing liquidity challenges. The deal is expected to be finalised within a week, according to sources.

The capital will primarily come from the company's existing investors, such as Reliance Retail, who will contribute the funds on favourable terms. Some new investors will also join, people familiar with the matter told Business Standard.

The new funds will be allocated on a pro rata basis, proportional to the stake the investors hold in the company. However, the valuation remains undecided.

The Bengaluru-based firm has secured roughly $500 million in funding since its founding. Major investors include Reliance, the largest investor holding a 25.6 per cent stake, and Google, the second-largest backer with approximately a 19 per cent stake, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

Other notable investors in the delivery platform include Blume Ventures, Lightrock, Lightbox, and Alteria Capital.

Dunzo has been trying to raise capital for several months but has been unsuccessful due to disagreements over the company's valuation.

Also Read

Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail

Dunzo delays employee salaries yet again, sets October as new deadline

Endless troubles: What is happening at quick commerce platform Dunzo?

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

Flash.co raises $6.7 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Blume Ventures

Air India enters into codeshare pact with its subsidiary AIX Connect

Bombay HC reserves order on plea maintainability in Akasa-pilot matter

Tata Communications to expand media & entertainment services: Details here

NCLAT to hear Google's appeal against Rs 936 crore penalty from Nov 28

Moody's upgrade Tata Steel to investment grade on debt reduction efforts


Inquiries made to Dunzo did not receive an immediate response.

The current funding discussions offer some relief for the cash-strapped start-up, which has been delaying employee salaries for the past few months.

The Bengaluru-based firm had previously deferred the June and July salaries of over half of its 1,000-strong workforce to the first week of September. It also capped employee salaries at around Rs 75,000, regardless of their pay package.

This month, Dunzo once again delayed employee salaries for August to October before extending the deferment to November. The funding will mainly be used for salary payouts and to meet other urgent working capital needs.

To reduce costs, Dunzo reportedly plans to change its business model to focus exclusively on partner stores, closing down its dark stores. It had previously operated through a hybrid marketplace model, combining dark stores and partner stores.

The Bengaluru-based start-up is also considering relocating from its Wind Tunnel Road headquarters as part of further cost-saving measures.

The delivery platform laid off about 30 per cent of its workforce, or around 300 employees, in April of this year. CEO Kabeer Biswas informed employees during a town hall as the company sought to restructure its business model. Dunzo had previously laid off about 3 per cent of its workforce, or around 80 employees, in January.

In FY22, Dunzo's revenue was Rs 54.3 crore, up from Rs 25.1 crore in the previous year, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company's losses, however, doubled to Rs 464 crore in FY22, compared to Rs 229.1 crore in FY21.
Topics : Dunzo start-up Online grocery Indian investment

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon