IOB, UCO Bank likely to raise funds through QIP route next month

Another public sector bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, is planning to raise Rs 2,000 crore this year. The government holds 98.25 per cent in the state-owned bank

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in ’24 market
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and UCO Bank are likely to raise funds from the market through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route next month, while Punjab & Sind Bank is likely to follow suit later in the current financial year towards meeting the public shareholding norm of 25 per cent.

When a public sector unit raises funds through QIP, the money goes directly to the state-owned company as it involves the issuance of new shares, whereas in the case of an offer for sale (OFS), the money raised goes to the government as it involves the sale of

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

