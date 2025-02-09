Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / iPhone exports clock Rs 1 trillion, first time for any financial year

iPhone exports clock Rs 1 trillion, first time for any financial year

Over the past decade, smartphones have climbed from being India's 167th-ranked export in FY15 to the country's second-largest export now

iPhone, apple Iphones
Premium

Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Driven by record iPhone exports in January, Apple Inc has surpassed the Rs 1 trillion mark in free on board (FOB) export value within the first 10 months of FY25, marking the first time it has achieved this milestone in a single financial year.
  Between April 2024 and January 2025, the Cupertino-headquartered tech major’s exports grew 31 per cent compared to the same period last year when they stood at Rs 76,000 crore. This comes on the back of a record export value of Rs 19,000 crore in January alone, largely due to the assembly of iPhones by Apple’s
Topics : iPhone iPhones Apple iPhones

