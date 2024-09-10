iPhone exports from India surge 54% to $5 bn for first 5 months of FY25

Apple’s export of iPhones from India touched the $5-billion mark for the first five months (April-August) of FY25 — a heady growth of 54 per cent over $3.2 billion during the same period last year, the company’s vendors informed the government.

With Apple deciding to make the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Max in India, it is set to give a fillip to the value of its exports from the country this financial year. An Apple spokesperson, however, did not respond to queries on the issue.

