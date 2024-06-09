Business Standard
IPO-bound FirstCry plans to scale up its operations in global markets

The company plans to set up new modern stores and warehouses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), according to the sources

FirstCry
Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
FirstCry, India’s largest multi-channel retailing platform for newborns, mothers, and kids, plans to scale up its operations in global markets.

The IPO-bound company plans to set up new modern stores and warehouses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), according to sources.

To further solidify its position and replicate the India playbook, the company proposes to utilise an aggregate of Rs 1,556.00 million (Rs 155.6 crore) towards the expansion plans overseas.

Out of this, Rs 726.00 million (Rs 72.6 crore) is proposed to be utilised towards setting up 12 new modern stores in KSA. About Rs 830.00 million
First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

