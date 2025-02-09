IT companies likely to roll out 3-6% hikes this year, say HR experts

India’s $250 billion information technology (IT) sector is expected to roll out modest salary appraisals in the range of 3-6 per cent in FY26, HR experts said.

It comes at a time when firms are witnessing a spike in attrition, even as top players have reported higher turnover in Q3FY25. Industry experts assert that this is not a sign of a demand-driven market shift.

According to reports, the IT attrition rate for this year is expected to be around 12-13 per cent.

“Higher hike rates are indicative of a buoyant revenue outlook. In the current trajectory of revenue performance and