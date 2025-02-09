Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IT companies likely to roll out 3-6% hikes this year, say HR experts

IT companies likely to roll out 3-6% hikes this year, say HR experts

According to reports, the IT attrition rate for this year is expected to be around 12-13 per cent

salary, employee
Premium

Shivani ShindeAvik Das Mumbai/Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s $250 billion information technology (IT) sector is expected to roll out modest salary appraisals in the range of 3-6 per cent in FY26, HR experts said. 
 
It comes at a time when firms are witnessing a spike in attrition, even as top players have  reported higher turnover in Q3FY25. Industry experts assert that this is not a sign of a demand-driven market shift.
 
According to reports, the IT attrition rate for this year is expected to be around 12-13 per cent. 
 
“Higher hike rates are indicative of a buoyant revenue outlook. In the current trajectory of revenue performance and
Topics : Salary hike salary increase Corporate growth Companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon