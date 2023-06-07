close

TCS in contrast with peers with no pay cuts for its top management

Although the overall environment is uncertain, top IT firms are sitting on one of their largest-ever contracts

Shivani Shinde, Ayushman Baruah, Bengaluru/Mumbai
How companies performed and rewarded their leaders: Explained in six charts
Jun 07 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
At a time when salaries of the top management of India’s two largest IT services have seen erosion, leadership at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has seen the opposite.
Rajesh Gopinathan, who stepped down from the role of CEO and MD of TCS, India’s largest IT services firm, saw his total remuneration go up by 13.17 per cent for FY23. He received a total package of Rs 29.16 crore.
Gopinathan total compensation package consisted of a salary of Rs 1.73 crore, benefits, prerequisites and allowances was Rs 2.43 crore and commission was Rs 25 crore.
TCS Salary hike IT Industry

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

