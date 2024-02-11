IT services firm Sonata Software bets on European market to drive growth

Mid-sized information technology services company Sonata Software is focusing on the European market to foster business growth. Europe accounts for approximately 30 per cent of the company's total revenue, while the United States is the largest market, contributing about 60 per cent to the revenue.

"We anticipate substantial growth in our European operations. In Europe, we are witnessing considerable expansion in our telecommunications and manufacturing sectors," Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software, informed Business Standard.

The telecommunications sector, a segment of the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) vertical, contributed 31 per cent to the company's revenue, while retail and manufacturing