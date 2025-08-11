Monday, August 11, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Hotels sets 2030 goal of 200 properties, 5,300 keys in 5 years

ITC Hotels, in its first AGM post demerger, announced a pipeline of 58 hotels with over 5,300 keys in five years, targeting 200 properties by 2030 and expanding abroad

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hospitality chain ITC Hotels, which recently demerged from consumer goods giant ITC Limited, has outlined a pipeline of 58 hotels to cross its target of 200 properties by 2030, chairman Sanjiv Puri told shareholders at the company’s first annual general meeting.
 
“India’s hospitality sector has huge headroom to grow with only 0.3 rooms per thousand population, compared to the world average of 2.2 rooms. The country’s tourism and hospitality sector holds immense potential, given its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and expanding infrastructure,” he said.
 
The company will add over 5,300 keys in the next five years to bridge the
