ITC presses the pedal on acquisitions to build a future-ready portfolio

There remains a debate on who said this: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, Sir?” Was it the British econo­mist John Maynard Keynes or the Ame­ri­can economist Paul Samuelson. Irres­p­ective of who said it, this sentiment appears to have found resonance in ITC’s boardroom in recent years.

In its evolution from a single-prod­uct company to a conglomerate, ITC has largely focused on building businesses and brands from scratch. Acquisitions, for much of its century-old history, have been few and far betw­e­en. But with India’s growth story playi­ng out, the narrative is beginning to shift.