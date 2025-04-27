ITC presses the pedal on acquisitions to build a future-ready portfolio

There remains a debate on who said this: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, Sir?” Was it the British economist John Maynard Keynes or the American economist Paul Samuelson. Irrespective of who said it, this sentiment appears to have found resonance in ITC’s boardroom in recent years.
In its evolution from a single-product company to a conglomerate, ITC has largely focused on building businesses and brands from scratch. Acquisitions, for much of its century-old history, have been few and far between. But with India’s growth story playing out, the narrative is beginning to shift.