Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

Analysts at Ventura Securities said JLR is targeting 60 per cent BEV sales by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2036 (see chart).

Its peers Volvo and Audi are eyeing 100 per cent battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030 and 2033, respectively, while BMW and Mercedes are eyeing 50 per cent BEV by 2030.