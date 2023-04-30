close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has missed flight to relaunch Jet Airways: Experts

Changed conditions and consolidation in domestic market have made airline's revival a tougher challenge, they say

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Jet Airways
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) has said it is committed to restart Jet Airways and is looking for a new chief executive officer to replace Sanjiv Kapoor whose term ended on Friday.
Revival, however, will not be easy even if the consortium quickly secures control of the grounded airline, feel industry experts. This is due to changed market conditions and consolidation in the domestic market.
“Jet Airways has lost an opportunity to re-establish itself. There was space in the market for a second full-service airline after Air India. Go First is facing engine issues and SpiceJet has financial challenges and these factors have constrained their expansion. Jet could have taken the advantage but has failed to get off the ground,” said aviation consultant Vishok Mansingh. He pointed out that Akasa Air, which started operations last August, has cornered 3 per cent market share while Air India is consolidating its operations.
Or

Also Read

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation

Very tough path ahead for new entrants like Akasa, Jet 2.0: GMR official

Jalan-Kalrock consortium looks to move SC over Jet Airways staffers' dues

Lenders purposely delaying Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock tells NCLT

Waiting to resolve subsidy deadlock, recover Rs 500 cr: Hero Electric CEO

Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables raises $250 mn from KKR

Muthoot Microfin expects 50% of its collections to come digitally by Sept

Reliance-bp, Russia's Nayara begin pricing petrol, diesel at market rates

Garmin India launches Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

Topics : Jet Airways crisis Jet Airways

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Waiting to resolve subsidy deadlock, recover Rs 500 cr: Hero Electric CEO

Hero Electric to raise capacity at Ludhiana plant to 500k units in 6 months
3 min read
Premium

Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables raises $250 mn from KKR

funds
3 min read

Muthoot Microfin expects 50% of its collections to come digitally by Sept

Greater Pacific Capital invests $50 mn in Muthoot Microfin's expansion plan
3 min read

Reliance-bp, Russia's Nayara begin pricing petrol, diesel at market rates

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Garmin India launches Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

Garmin Forerunner 945
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Brought in Rs 28,000 cr FDI to India, says Byju Raveendran on ED raid

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products

Mahindra XUV 900
5 min read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon