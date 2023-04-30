Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has missed flight to relaunch Jet Airways: Experts

“Jet Airways has lost an opportunity to re-establish itself. There was space in the market for a second full-service airline after Air India. Go First is facing engine issues and SpiceJet has financial challenges and these factors have constrained their expansion. Jet could have taken the advantage but has failed to get off the ground,” said aviation consultant Vishok Mansingh. He pointed out that Akasa Air, which started operations last August, has cornered 3 per cent market share while Air India is consolidating its operations.

Revival, however, will not be easy even if the consortium quickly secures control of the grounded airline, feel industry experts. This is due to changed market conditions and consolidation in the domestic market.