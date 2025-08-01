Friday, August 01, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JAL's lenders ask bidders to submit revised plans without conditions

JAL's lenders ask bidders to submit revised plans without conditions

Jaiprakash Associates' creditors have instructed bidders to submit revised resolution plans without conditions and provide a definitive bid offer

Most bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case concerning Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) has asked all the resolution applicants to submit revised resolution plans that are free of any conditionalities and provide a definitive bid offer, according to people familiar with the development.
 
The CoC held meetings with the five bidders for JAL on Wednesday and Thursday to review the commercial and legal aspects of each plan.
 
The five bidders for JAL include the Adani Group, Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta Group, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), and PNC Infratech. Barring Adani, almost all other bidders have submitted offers with conditions.
 
“CoC has said that
