Japan firm TDK Corporation to make iPhone Li-ion battery cells in India

Commercial production to supply cells to Apple is expected to begin in the next 12-18 months

mobile phone, mobile manufacturing
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Apple Inc is bringing its global lithium ion (Li-ion) battery cell supplier, TDK Corporation, to India. The leading electronic component and device maker from Japan will manufacture the battery cells in India to power the iPhones assembled in the country, say sources aware of the development.

The cells will be supplied to Apple’s Li-ion battery assembler, Sunwoda Electronics, which is already operating in the country and currently imports the cells from various markets around the world.  

TDK, which acquired Li-ion battery and cell maker Hong Kong based Amperex Technology Ltd in 2005, recently bought 180 in Haryana to set up a unit to manufacture, among others, the cells for Li-ion batteries. Commercial production to supply cells to Apple is expected to begin

Topics : Apple Inc mobile manufacturing Mobile manufacturing industry in India Electronics Japan Lithium battery

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

