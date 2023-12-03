Japan firm TDK Corporation to make iPhone Li-ion battery cells in India

Apple Inc is bringing its global lithium ion (Li-ion) battery cell supplier, TDK Corporation, to India. The leading electronic component and device maker from Japan will manufacture the battery cells in India to power the iPhones assembled in the country, say sources aware of the development.

The cells will be supplied to Apple’s Li-ion battery assembler, Sunwoda Electronics, which is already operating in the country and currently imports the cells from various markets around the world.

TDK, which acquired Li-ion battery and cell maker Hong Kong based Amperex Technology Ltd in 2005, recently bought 180 in Haryana to set up a unit to manufacture, among others, the cells for Li-ion batteries. Commercial production to supply cells to Apple is expected to begin