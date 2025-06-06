JBM auto to enter global e-bus mkt with first launch in Germany next month

JBM Auto, a $3 billion global Indian conglomerate, is preparing to enter the international electric bus (e-bus) market with its first launch of a city bus, Eco-life, in Germany this month, said vice-chairman and managing director Nishant Arya.

The launch comes at a time when India and the European Union (EU) are negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), anticipated to conclude by the end of this year.

JBM plans to launch several global products in regions, including North America, South America, Southeast Asia, the Asia Pacific, West Asia, and African countries this year.

With entering Germany, the Indian automaker plans to