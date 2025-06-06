Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JBM auto to enter global e-bus mkt with first launch in Germany next month

JBM auto to enter global e-bus mkt with first launch in Germany next month

The product has been developed based on extensive research that included feedback from potential customers in the European market

Nishant Arya, vice-chairman and managing director, JBM Auto
premium

Nishant Arya, vice-chairman and managing director, JBM Auto

Puja Das Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JBM Auto, a $3 billion global Indian conglomerate, is preparing to enter the international electric bus (e-bus) market with its first launch of a city bus, Eco-life, in Germany this month, said vice-chairman and managing director Nishant Arya.
The launch comes at a time when India and the European Union (EU) are negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), anticipated to conclude by the end of this year.
 
JBM plans to launch several global products in regions, including North America, South America, Southeast Asia, the Asia Pacific, West Asia, and African countries this year.
 
With entering Germany, the Indian automaker plans to
Topics : JBM Group JBM Auto Germany Electric bus
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon