Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Jeh Aerospace raises $11 million to expand AI-led manufacturing

Jeh Aerospace raises $11 million to expand AI-led manufacturing

Elevation Capital leads funding as Jeh scales operations in India and the US, targeting aerospace supply chains with software-driven precision and automation

Jeh Aerospace
premium

(From left) Venkatesh Mudragalla, Co-Founder and COO, Jeh Aerospace and Vishal R. Sanghavi, Founder and CEO, Jeh Aerospace

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jeh Aerospace, a manufacturing startup targeting the aerospace and defence sectors, has raised $11 million in a funding round led by venture-capital firm Elevation Capital, with existing backer General Catalyst participating. The firm, which has grown from a seed-stage company to a 100-person operation in just 18 months, represents a new breed of manufacturers trying to digitise an industry still largely dependent on traditional machining methods. Jeh has already secured $100 million in long-term contracts and delivered more than 100,000 flight-critical components by using advanced software and AI to automate precision manufacturing.
 
“We’re redefining aerospace manufacturing with software-driven precision, ensuring
Topics : aerospace fund raising Aerospace and Defence policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon