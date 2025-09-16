Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jindal Steel bids for Thyssenkrupp, pledges €2 bn low-emission push

Jindal Steel bids for Thyssenkrupp, pledges €2 bn low-emission push

Jindal Steel International has bid for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, pledging €2 billion to expand low-emission steelmaking in Germany and integrate into its global chain

Jindal Steel and Power Logo

Jindal also intends to integrate Thyssenkrupp Steel into its global supply chain, using iron ore from its mines in Cameroon and supply from a hydrogen-ready DRI plant under construction in Oman. | File Image

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Steel International, an arm of the Naveen Jindal Group, has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel division, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, and entered into discussions with the German group, the company said on Tuesday.
 
As part of its proposal, Jindal plans to invest more than €2 billion in Germany to complete the direct reduced iron (DRI) project in Duisburg and establish additional electric arc furnace capacity. The company said the plan would expand low-emission steel production and secure long-term steelmaking in Germany.
 
Jindal also intends to integrate Thyssenkrupp Steel into its global supply chain, using iron ore from its mines in Cameroon and supply from a hydrogen-ready DRI plant under construction in Oman. The €2 billion Oman facility is expected to begin operations in 2027.
 
 
Narendra Misra, Jindal’s director of European operations, said the company aims to “preserve and grow Thyssenkrupp’s 200-year industrial legacy and help transform it into Europe’s largest integrated low-emission steelmaker.”
 
Jindal Steel is part of the Naveen Jindal Group, which operates across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The group reported revenues of around €12 billion in the 2025 financial year, with a 22 per cent EBITDA margin and net leverage of €1.2 billion.
 

More From This Section

Coal India

Coal India hikes mine fatality ex gratia to ₹25 lakh, adds salary plan

Enforcement Directorate

Sahara Group disposed of assets in 'secret' cash deals, says ED

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Nayara boosts refined products supply to HPCL amid restricted exportspremium

pharma, medicine, drugs

Dr Reddy's launches 'Tegoprazan' in India for acid peptic diseases

Jindal steel angul plant

Thyssenkrupp receives non-binding bid from Jindal Steel for TKSE unit

Topics : Jindal Group Jindal Steel and Power Limited Oman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon