Jio's data tariff move is good news for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Jio's increase in entry-level data tariffs could push its FY26 revenue up by 4-5%. This move is expected to trigger similar tariff hikes by Airtel and Vodafone Idea, benefitting the entire sector.

Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q1 FY26 was Rs 210, compared to Bharti Airtel’s Rs 250. VIL trails with an ARPU of Rs 177. | Reliance Jio

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Jio has discontinued its 1GB/day data plan of Rs 249 (28-day validity), making its 1.5GB/day plan (Rs 299) the new entry-level data plan, marking a 17 per cent increase at the entry level. Jio, with a subscriber base of 498 million (213 million of which are 5G), will see about 30-35 per cent of its base affected. This move could lead to a 4-5 per cent increase in Jio’s FY26 estimated revenue. Historically, such moves often lead to a round of tariff hikes by Bharti Airtel (Bharti) and Vodafone Idea (VIL).
 
Jio may be closer to a long-awaited listing, and
