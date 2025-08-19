Jio's data tariff move is good news for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Jio has discontinued its 1GB/day data plan of Rs 249 (28-day validity), making its 1.5GB/day plan (Rs 299) the new entry-level data plan, marking a 17 per cent increase at the entry level. Jio, with a subscriber base of 498 million (213 million of which are 5G), will see about 30-35 per cent of its base affected. This move could lead to a 4-5 per cent increase in Jio’s FY26 estimated revenue. Historically, such moves often lead to a round of tariff hikes by Bharti Airtel (Bharti) and Vodafone Idea (VIL).

Jio may be closer to a long-awaited listing, and