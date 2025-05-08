Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JLR to benefit as US-UK trade deal cuts import duty to 10% on cars

JLR to benefit as US-UK trade deal cuts import duty to 10% on cars

JLR to gain as new US-UK trade deal allows 100,000 UK-made cars to be exported annually at a reduced import duty of 10 per cent, down from the previous 25 per cent

Range Rover, JLR, Jaguar Land Rover

Range Rover, JLR

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be a major upside for UK-based luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a Tata Motors subsidiary, the United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday announced a trade deal allowing UK manufacturers to export 100,000 cars annually to the US at a reduced import duty of 10 per cent.
 
Tata Motors’ stock rose over two consecutive trading sessions following the announcement of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which also benefits UK-based carmakers by slashing tariffs from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent under a quota system.
 
At a press conference in Washington, US President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik said the agreement would allow the UK to export 100,000 cars per year to the US at a 10 per cent duty—down from the current 25 per cent. This move, they said, would protect "tens of thousands of jobs" in the UK.
 
 
In 2024, light vehicle sales in the US totalled approximately 15.9 million units, including around 3 million passenger cars and nearly 12.9 million light trucks. Lutnik noted that the 100,000-unit quota represents a small portion of the overall US auto market.
 
JLR had paused shipments to the US in April after the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on automobile imports. The company, which exports to the US from its UK and Slovakia plants, does not have a manufacturing facility in the US. The US remains JLR’s largest market, accounting for roughly a quarter of its global sales.

Also Read

Trump tariff rollback, US smartphone import tariffs, India China iPhone exports, Apple iPhone assembly India, US Customs tariff exemption, India mobile exports US, China fentanyl trade tariffs, Apple Inc export markets, zero duty mobile exports India

China warns nations not to team up against it to gain US reprieve

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Govt defines 'proof of origin' for trade to boost ease of doing business

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs bring cheer to Maga base, but hurt US jobs and industry

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

Trump tariffs: Govt sets up working group to monitor possible import surge

pharma

Medical device body asks Centre to revisit import duty reduction talks

 
For FY25, JLR reported flat wholesale and retail volumes at 400,898 units and 428,854 units, respectively. In the fourth quarter, retail sales declined 5.1 per cent to 108,232 units, while wholesales rose marginally by 1.1 per cent to 111,413 units. Notably, wholesale volumes in North America were up 14.4 per cent in Q4.
 
According to reports, JLR resumed shipments to the US in May despite the 25 per cent tariff, though the company has not confirmed this officially.
 
It remains unclear how the 100,000-car quota will be divided among UK carmakers. JLR is among the UK’s leading exporters, alongside BMW-owned Rolls-Royce and Mini, and Aston Martin. Around 80 per cent of cars produced in the UK are exported to overseas markets including the EU, US and China.
 
China continues to be a challenging market for JLR. In Q4FY25, wholesale volumes in China fell 29.4 per cent year-on-year. In contrast, volumes in Europe rose 10.9 per cent, while the UK market remained flat with 0.8 per cent growth. Excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture, JLR’s Q4 wholesale volumes of 111,413 units were up 6.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 1.1 per cent year-on-year.
 
“China continues to remain under stress. However, JLR remains the least impacted, with a decline of just 3 per cent compared to the industry’s decline of over 20 per cent. Its inventory in China is also well under control,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a March note.
 
The India-UK FTA is also seen as a positive for JLR, which is witnessing rising demand in India. The agreement offers UK carmakers tariff reductions—starting with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids—to reflect the evolution of UK auto manufacturing. Indian access to the UK market for EVs and hybrids will also be under a staged quota system, supporting the UK’s EV transition while increasing consumer choice.
 
Tata Motors declined to comment, citing the need to review the fine print of the trade agreement. JLR recorded its highest-ever India sales in FY25, with wholesales reaching 6,266 units.
 
Analysts believe JLR could also benefit from EV exports under the new framework. Although details are awaited, the company’s upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu may play a critical role in JLR’s EV export strategy from India.

More From This Section

Karachi Bakery

Karachi Bakery is a '100% Indian brand', say promoters amid name row

Q4, Q4 results

HCC Q4 results: Net profit drops 63% to Rs 90 cr, secures new contracts

PremiumBrigade Group

Brigade buys land near ITPL, plans Rs 2,000 cr Bengaluru office project

LG, LG electronics

LG to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for smart appliance facility

PremiumBluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

BP Ventures in talks to acquire Anmol Singh Jaggi's stake in BluSmart

Topics : import trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon