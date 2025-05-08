JLR to benefit as US-UK trade deal cuts import duty to 10% on cars

In what could be a major upside for UK-based luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a Tata Motors subsidiary, the United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday announced a trade deal allowing UK manufacturers to export 100,000 cars annually to the US at a reduced import duty of 10 per cent.
Tata Motors’ stock rose over two consecutive trading sessions following the announcement of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which also benefits UK-based carmakers by slashing tariffs from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent under a quota system.
At a press conference in Washington, US President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik said the agreement would allow the UK to export 100,000 cars per year to the US at a 10 per cent duty—down from the current 25 per cent. This move, they said, would protect "tens of thousands of jobs" in the UK.
In 2024, light vehicle sales in the US totalled approximately 15.9 million units, including around 3 million passenger cars and nearly 12.9 million light trucks. Lutnik noted that the 100,000-unit quota represents a small portion of the overall US auto market.
JLR had paused shipments to the US in April after the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on automobile imports. The company, which exports to the US from its UK and Slovakia plants, does not have a manufacturing facility in the US. The US remains JLR’s largest market, accounting for roughly a quarter of its global sales.
For FY25, JLR reported flat wholesale and retail volumes at 400,898 units and 428,854 units, respectively. In the fourth quarter, retail sales declined 5.1 per cent to 108,232 units, while wholesales rose marginally by 1.1 per cent to 111,413 units. Notably, wholesale volumes in North America were up 14.4 per cent in Q4.
According to reports, JLR resumed shipments to the US in May despite the 25 per cent tariff, though the company has not confirmed this officially.
It remains unclear how the 100,000-car quota will be divided among UK carmakers. JLR is among the UK’s leading exporters, alongside BMW-owned Rolls-Royce and Mini, and Aston Martin. Around 80 per cent of cars produced in the UK are exported to overseas markets including the EU, US and China.
China continues to be a challenging market for JLR. In Q4FY25, wholesale volumes in China fell 29.4 per cent year-on-year. In contrast, volumes in Europe rose 10.9 per cent, while the UK market remained flat with 0.8 per cent growth. Excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture, JLR’s Q4 wholesale volumes of 111,413 units were up 6.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 1.1 per cent year-on-year.
“China continues to remain under stress. However, JLR remains the least impacted, with a decline of just 3 per cent compared to the industry’s decline of over 20 per cent. Its inventory in China is also well under control,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a March note.
The India-UK FTA is also seen as a positive for JLR, which is witnessing rising demand in India. The agreement offers UK carmakers tariff reductions—starting with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids—to reflect the evolution of UK auto manufacturing. Indian access to the UK market for EVs and hybrids will also be under a staged quota system, supporting the UK’s EV transition while increasing consumer choice.
Tata Motors declined to comment, citing the need to review the fine print of the trade agreement. JLR recorded its highest-ever India sales in FY25, with wholesales reaching 6,266 units.
Analysts believe JLR could also benefit from EV exports under the new framework. Although details are awaited, the company’s upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu may play a critical role in JLR’s EV export strategy from India.