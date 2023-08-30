JSW group keen to launch car in EV segment at Rs 15-20 lakh price tag

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June
JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group
Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?
JSW One raises Rs 205 cr from Japan's Mitsui at Rs 2,750 cr valuation
Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 350 cr contract for Ahmedabad Metro project
Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA approval for generic Mycophenolate Mofetil
PhonePe forays into online stock broking as it expands its services
Maruti to Amul: Disney Star onboards 18 sponsors for Asia Cup 2023
SAT 'not satisfied' with Sebi order in Zee matter, seeks regulator's reply