Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Group plans to raise over Rs 1,480 crore for electric vehicle factory

JSW Group plans to raise over Rs 1,480 crore for electric vehicle factory

The automotive facility is expected to have a capacity to make 10,000 e-buses and 5,000 e-trucks per annum

JSW Group
Premium

JSW Group | Photo: Company website

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Greentech Ltd, a JSW Group entity, plans to raise about ₹1,487 crore through a long-term loan for setting up a greenfield facility to manufacture electric buses (e-buses) and electric trucks (e-trucks) as well as a supporting eco-system in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.
 
The automotive facility is expected to have a capacity to make 10,000 e-buses and 5,000 e-trucks per annum.
 
The capital expenditure (capex) for the manufacturing facility for vehicles and related components is to be funded by debt of ₹1,487.5 crore and the rest by equity infusion from the JSW Group.
 
Rating agency ICRA has assigned an ‘A-’ rating (stable)
Topics : JSW Group Electric Vehicles electric buses

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon