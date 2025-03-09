JSW Group plans to raise over Rs 1,480 crore for electric vehicle factory

JSW Greentech Ltd, a JSW Group entity, plans to raise about ₹1,487 crore through a long-term loan for setting up a greenfield facility to manufacture electric buses (e-buses) and electric trucks (e-trucks) as well as a supporting eco-system in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The automotive facility is expected to have a capacity to make 10,000 e-buses and 5,000 e-trucks per annum.

The capital expenditure (capex) for the manufacturing facility for vehicles and related components is to be funded by debt of ₹1,487.5 crore and the rest by equity infusion from the JSW Group.

Rating agency ICRA has assigned an ‘A-’ rating (stable)