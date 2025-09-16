Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Group spreads wings across energy, cement, ports, paints and EVs

JSW Group spreads wings across energy, cement, ports, paints and EVs

The journey from 1.6 mt of steel capacity in 2002 to 35.7 mt (including 1.5 mt in the US) has been driven by a mix of acquisitions and organic growth

JSW
premium

For the conglomerate, steel remains the foundation on which it is building a multi-storey business that spans energy, cement, ports, paints, and automobiles. | (Photo: Reuters)

Prachi PisalIshita Ayan Dutt Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

You have to grow, and grow fast — that’s the DNA of the JSW group, Chairman Sajjan Jindal said as JSW Cement made its debut on the stock market mid-August.  The remark captured not just the moment but also the momentum of JSW’s growth story.  JSW Steel — the flagship of the conglomerate — has transformed from a two-million-tonne (mt) plant in the early 2000s to India’s largest steel producer. Along the way, the group has morphed into a $23-billion force, stretching from energy and cement to ports and paints, all while steel remains its bread and butter.
Topics : JSW Cement JSW Infrastructure JSW Group JSW steel JSW Energy Stock Analysis
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon