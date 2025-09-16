JSW Group spreads wings across energy, cement, ports, paints and EVs

You have to grow, and grow fast — that’s the DNA of the JSW group, Chairman Sajjan Jindal said as JSW Cement made its debut on the stock market mid-August. The remark captured not just the moment but also the momentum of JSW’s growth story. JSW Steel — the flagship of the conglomerate — has transformed from a two-million-tonne (mt) plant in the early 2000s to India’s largest steel producer. Along the way, the group has morphed into a $23-billion force, stretching from energy and cement to ports and paints, all while steel remains its bread and butter.