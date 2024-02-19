Sensex (    %)
                        
JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by 2030

jsw steel
JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by 2030, using acquisitions to secure raw material for its target. The company is scouting for high-quality coal mines in Australia and other places in the world | File image

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

JSW Steel is in talks to buy a 20 per cent stake in a coal mine owned by Australian company Whitehaven Coal at a valuation of up to $1 billion. The transaction would close as early as March if talks are successful, said a source close to the development.

Whitehaven is selling part of its stake in the Blackwater mine in Central Queensland as it seeks joint venture partners across the world. Its negotiations with Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel are over the valuation with a price band of $800 million to $1 billion, said the source. The transaction

Topics : JSW steel coal mine Australia Companies

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

