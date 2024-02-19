JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

Whitehaven is selling part of its stake in the Blackwater mine in Central Queensland as it seeks joint venture partners across the world. Its negotiations with Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel are over the valuation with a price band of $800 million to $1 billion, said the source. The transaction

JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by 2030, using acquisitions to secure raw material for its target. The company is scouting for high-quality coal mines in Australia and other places in the world | File image

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com