JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

JSW Steel is in talks to buy a 20 per cent stake in a coal mine owned by Australian company Whitehaven Coal at a valuation of up to $1 billion. The transaction would close as early as March if talks are successful, said a source close to the development.
Whitehaven is selling part of its stake in the Blackwater mine in Central Queensland as it seeks joint venture partners across the world. Its negotiations with Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel are over the valuation with a price band of $800 million to $1 billion, said the source. The transaction