Jubilant FoodWorks' healthy growth offset by margin, valuation concerns

The stock of the country’s largest quick service restaurant (QSR) player Jubilant FoodWorks has been hitting its 52-week highs recently.

Since the start of November, the stock has gained 25 per cent while the Sensex was down about 1 per cent over the same period.

The company continues to outperform its peers even in a soft demand environment and analysts believe it will maintain its sales momentum even in the second half of FY25.

The sector, too, is expected to recover next year (CY25) after bearing the brunt of consumer slowdown in CY24.

In addition to a poor consumption climate,