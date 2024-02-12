Sensex (    %)
                        
Jupiter Wagons switching tracks: To expand rail supply chain beyond wagons

The company is looking to increase its brake disc business to Rs 1,000 crore in the next three to four years

Vivek Lohia, Director, Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Vivek Lohia, managing director (MD), Jupiter Wagons Ltd

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Amid a surge in railway infrastructure spending, Jupiter Wagons, a rail wagon and component manufacturer, is seeking to extend its influence in the railway supply chain beyond its core business, according to the company’s managing director, Vivek Lohia.

“We are focused on diversifying and are having discussions on this. Down the line, you will hear some announcements from us,” Lohia said in an interview with Business Standard.
 
The company aims to capture the rolling stock replacement market, which, it believes, will supersede the original equipment manufacturing market in the future, both in terms of capacity expansion and technology upgrading.

“In the next

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

