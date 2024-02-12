Jupiter Wagons switching tracks: To expand rail supply chain beyond wagons

Amid a surge in railway infrastructure spending, Jupiter Wagons, a rail wagon and component manufacturer, is seeking to extend its influence in the railway supply chain beyond its core business, according to the company’s managing director, Vivek Lohia.

“We are focused on diversifying and are having discussions on this. Down the line, you will hear some announcements from us,” Lohia said in an interview with Business Standard.



The company aims to capture the rolling stock replacement market, which, it believes, will supersede the original equipment manufacturing market in the future, both in terms of capacity expansion and technology upgrading.

“In the next