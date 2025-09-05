Kaynes Semicon ties up 100% of capacity with global, Indian firms

Kaynes Semicon, an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) player, whose facility is coming up at Sanand in Gujarat, has been amongst the first company under the Indian Semiconductor Scheme whch has tied up 100 per cent of its capacity of around 4.6 billion chips per annum with global and Indian companies.

And, with more interest coming in, it is already scouting for land for a third unit to meet potential demand.

Raghu Panicker, chief executive officer (CEO) of Kaynes Semicon, said: “Our capacity is getting overbooked as there is a