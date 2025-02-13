Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kotak Mahindra Bank's margins to improve after ban removal: Brokerages

Kotak Mahindra Bank's margins to improve after ban removal: Brokerages

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) has seen a decline of over 35 basis points (bps) since the restrictions were imposed by the regulator in April 2024

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Premium

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net interest margin is likely to swell after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its restrictions on the private lender that barred it from issuing fresh credit cards and onboarding new customers through digital mode, brokerages said on Thursday.
 
The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) has seen a decline of over 35 basis points (bps) since the restrictions were imposed by the regulator in April 2024. On Thursday, after nearly ten months, the RBI lifted curbs on the bank after being satisfied with the lender’s remedial actions.
 
According to Suresh Ganapathy and Punit Bahlani from Macquarie
Topics : Kotak Mahindra Kotak Mahindra Bank Brokerages Domestic brokerages

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon