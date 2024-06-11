Business Standard
Larsen & Tourbo aims to increase hi-tech manufacturing exports to China

Deploys on-ground teams, taps MNCs

Larsen & Toubro
L&T is experimenting with joint development contracts with India arms of global suppliers to cut imports and fortify supply chain

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Larsen & Tourbo (L&T), the country's largest engineering conglomerate with $27 billion in annual revenue, is looking to corner a bigger chunk of one of the world’s biggest hi-tech manufacturing markets, China. With an up to $200 million (about Rs 1,670 crore) niche opportunity, the market is a tough nut to crack due to regulations that promote local Chinese firms. Thus, L&T is training its sights on an opening: Supplying equipment to global firms that are setting up shop there.

“We have now stationed some of our senior business development managers in these regions and others such as Europe and Japan,”
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon