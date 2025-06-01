L&T gears up for nuclear entry, to focus on small modular reactors

With the regulatory approval from the US Department of Energy in its kitty, Indian multinational conglomerate L&T is planning to focus on manufacturing small modular reactors (SMRs) to play a leading role in the commercialisation of nuclear energy in India.

“Nuclear by nature is long gestation. The global trend is now to move from these large reactors to small reactors. That technology is now available, but we'll have to have the right tie-ups,” said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president, L&T.

The company is now actively scouting for global technology partners in the US and Europe, he added.