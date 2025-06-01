Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T gears up for nuclear entry, to focus on small modular reactors

L&T gears up for nuclear entry, to focus on small modular reactors

Company is actively scouting for global technology partners in the US and Europe

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
premium

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Jaden Mathew Paul Alappuzha
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the regulatory approval from the US Department of Energy in its kitty, Indian multinational conglomerate L&T is planning to focus on manufacturing small modular reactors (SMRs) to play a leading role in the commercialisation of nuclear energy in India.
 
“Nuclear by nature is long gestation. The global trend is now to move from these large reactors to small reactors. That technology is now available, but we'll have to have the right tie-ups,” said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president, L&T.
 
The company is now actively scouting for global technology partners in the US and Europe, he added.
Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Nuclear
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon