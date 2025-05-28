Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 12:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T board pay jumps two-fold in FY25, employee headcount shrinks 1.4%

L&T board pay jumps two-fold in FY25, employee headcount shrinks 1.4%

The median remuneration for key managerial personnel (KMP) rose 7.7 per cent to ₹1.85 crore, with one executive listed under this category

Larsen & Toubro
Premium

Staff cost as a percentage of revenue declined by around 30 basis points, supported by higher topline growth | Photo: Shutterstock

Jaden Mathew Paul Alappuzha
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) board of directors saw a two-fold jump in remuneration in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with median pay rising to ₹27.6 crore from ₹13.6 crore the previous year, the company’s annual report shows.
 
The number of directors in FY25 reduced from seven to six.
 
The median remuneration for key managerial personnel (KMP) rose 7.7 per cent to ₹1.85 crore, with one executive listed under this category.
 
L&T’s total employee count, excluding the board and KMP, declined by 1.4 per cent to 56,458. However, the number of women employees rose 11.5 per cent to 4,965, while male
Topics : L&T Larsen & Toubro CEO pay employee

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon