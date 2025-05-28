L&T board pay jumps two-fold in FY25, employee headcount shrinks 1.4%

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) board of directors saw a two-fold jump in remuneration in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with median pay rising to ₹27.6 crore from ₹13.6 crore the previous year, the company’s annual report shows.

The number of directors in FY25 reduced from seven to six.

The median remuneration for key managerial personnel (KMP) rose 7.7 per cent to ₹1.85 crore, with one executive listed under this category.

L&T’s total employee count, excluding the board and KMP, declined by 1.4 per cent to 56,458. However, the number of women employees rose 11.5 per cent to 4,965, while male